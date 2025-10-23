Berggren posted an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.

Berggren has been a part-time player to begin 2025-26, but he should be able to stick in the lineup at least one more game while Patrick Kane (upper body) is out. The 25-year-old Berggren has one helper, three shots on net, three hits and a minus-1 rating over three appearances this season. He's safe to pass on in fantasy until he's able to secure a consistent spot in the lineup.