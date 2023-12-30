Berggren was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Saturday.

Berggren has been productive while with Detroit in limited action, as the 23-year-old has two goals and five points in nine NHL games. He has been averaging only 10:08 of ice time this season. Berggren was a regular last season with the Red Wings, scoring 15 goals and adding 13 assists in 67 games, but the Red Wings made numerous additions to their forward corps since the end of last season (including Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane), relegating Berggren to a smaller role at the NHL level -- when he played. Berggren had seven goals and 18 points in 19 AHL games before his recall.