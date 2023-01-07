Berggren netted a goal in Friday's 3-2 loss to Florida.
Berggren opened the scoring just 1:04 into the game, but Detroit failed to build off that early lead. The 22-year-old has six goals and 14 points in 24 games this season. He's only been held off the scoresheet once in his last five contests.
