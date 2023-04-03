Berggren scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over Toronto.

Berggren gave Detroit a 2-1 lead midway through the second period, corralling a stretch pass from Robert Hagg before beating Matt Murray on a breakaway. The goal is Berggren's second in his last four contest. The 22-year-old rookie is up to 14 goals and 25 points through 61 games this season.