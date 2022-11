Berggren posted an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Sharks.

Berggren helped out on a Joe Veleno goal in the third period. It hasn't taken long for Berggren to adapt his scoring touch to the NHL -- he has a goal and two assists through his first four games. That's despite seeing fourth-line minutes, though the Red Wings' offense has looked deep at times this year. Berggren has added five shots on net, three hits, five blocked shots and a plus-3 rating.