Berggren was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Sunday, per CapFriendly.
The Red Wings don't play again until Feb. 7 so this is likely just a paper move. Berggren has eight goals and 18 points through 35 games in his rookie campaign.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jonatan Berggren: Logs 10th assist•
-
Red Wings' Jonatan Berggren: Scores in loss to Florida•
-
Red Wings' Jonatan Berggren: Nets goal Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' Jonatan Berggren: Rejoins NHL squad•
-
Red Wings' Jonatan Berggren: Demoted Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Jonatan Berggren: Strikes quickly in shootout loss•