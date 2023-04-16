Berggren supplied 15 goals, 13 assists and nine power-play points through 67 games as a rookie this season.

Berggren showed poise and determination as a first-year winger, plugging holes in the lineup and stepping up when Jakub Vrana was loaned to the AHL for personal reasons and Filip Zadina had been bogged down by injuries. A full season for Berggren could lead to fantasy value, at least in deep leagues.