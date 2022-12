Berggren scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Sabres.

Berggren tallied just 1:20 into the game. He's yet to go multiple contests in a row without picking up a point. The 22-year-old rookie has two goals, four assists, 15 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through nine outings despite regularly playing a bottom-six role. Three of his points have come on the power play -- he's seen time on the second unit since his second appearance.