Berggren pocketed two assists in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Both points came in the second period as the Red Wings built a 3-2 lead. Berggren had been a healthy scratch the prior two games, but it appears the message from coach Todd McLellan was received. On the season, the 25-year-old winger has two goals and six points in 11 contests, and Thursday's plus-2 rating was the first time he'd been in the black in a game since Oct. 22.