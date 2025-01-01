Berggren scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Penguins.

The 24-year-old winger beat Alex Nedeljkovic on a breakaway midway through the first period to open the scoring, and Berggren then helped set up J.T. Compher for what proved to be the game-winner late in the third. It's Berggren's first multi-point performance since Dec. 1, but in between he managed only one point (an assist) in 10 appearances. On the season, he's collected five goals and nine points in 35 contests.