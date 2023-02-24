After being a healthy scratch for Thursday's 4-1 win over the Rangers, Berggren will return to the lineup against the Lightning on Saturday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The Red Wings are healthy at forward aside from Lucas Raymond (upper body), so Berggren was able to get a breather for the first time in his productive rookie campaign. Specifically, the Swede has cashed in on 11 goals (18.3 shooting percentage) and 10 assists -- including eight power-play points -- through 43 games. Coach Derek Lalond reportedly would like to see Berggren work on his 200-foot game, but the offensive upside is already evident, and fantasy managers should keep him in mind as a redraft option in the coming years.