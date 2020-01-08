Bernier made 23 saves on 26 shots in a 4-3 win over Montreal on Tuesday.

Bernier entered Tuesday's game with a 3-11-3 lifetime record against the Canadiens but secured win number four thanks to three third period goals by Detroit, handing Montreal its seventh straight loss. Bernier's record is now 9-12-2, meaning he still resides quite low on the list of playable fantasy netminders.