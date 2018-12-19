Bernier permitted three goals on 33 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 road loss to the Flyers.

Bernier wasn't scheduled to start in this game, but No. 1 backstop Jimmy Howard sustained a back injury during warmups to render him unavailable. While the former was unable to nail down his first win in the last four games, Bernier at least matched the save percentage (0.909) of counterpart Carter Hart, who nabbed the victory in his NHL debut. Fantasy owners should take what they can get from Bernier since he rarely starts, though that could change depending on how bad Howard's latest injury turns out to be.