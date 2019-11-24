Play

Bernier made 29 saves in a 5-1 loss to the Devils on Saturday night.

He allowed four goals. Bernier is in tough just about every outing given the youth and inexperience around him. But he did deliver three straight wins earlier this month. You can expect swings up and down, but if you're desperate in net, Bernier might help with an occasional win. Just don't expect miracles with his counting stats.

