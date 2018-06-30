Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Anticipating three-year deal with Detroit
Bernier will sign a three-year contract with the Red Wings on Sunday, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.
Bernier -- who played for the Avalanche in 2017-19 -- cannot officially put pen to paper on a new contract until Sunday, when the free-agency signing begins. However, thanks to the proliferation of news routed through social media, there have been a number of leaks detailing which players are signing new deals with destinations already known for many of them. As the new backup goalie in Motown behind Jimmy Howard, Bernier should draw anywhere from 25-to-35 starts, but we're only speculating at this point.
More News
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Could end up in Detroit•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Unable to return•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Still sidelined•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Ruled out for Game 5•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Concedes three in loss•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Bernier: Done for night with lower-body injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...