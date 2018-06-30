Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Anticipating three-year deal with Detroit

Bernier will sign a three-year contract with the Red Wings on Sunday, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.

Bernier -- who played for the Avalanche in 2017-19 -- cannot officially put pen to paper on a new contract until Sunday, when the free-agency signing begins. However, thanks to the proliferation of news routed through social media, there have been a number of leaks detailing which players are signing new deals with destinations already known for many of them. As the new backup goalie in Motown behind Jimmy Howard, Bernier should draw anywhere from 25-to-35 starts, but we're only speculating at this point.