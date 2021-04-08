Bernier (leg) is set to be activated off injured reserve and will be available for Thursday's game versus Nashville.
The Red Wings have yet to announce a starter for Thursday's contest, but Bernier could be back between the pipes following a 10-game absence. He's gone 8-6-0 while posting a 2.78 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 17 appearances this season.
