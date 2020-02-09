Bernier will start between the pipes for Sunday's game against Boston, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

The 31-year-old has been quietly productive over his past five starts, going 3-2-0 along with a 2.15 GAA and .927 save percentage in that span. Bernier will be tasked with a tough matchup against a Bruins offense that ranks sixth in the league in goals per game this campaign (3.33).