Bernier was patrol the road crease for Wednesday's matchup against the Senators.

Bernier has been solid platooning in a back up role behind starter Jimmy Howard, going 2-2-0 along with a 3.03 GAA and .905 save percentage in four starts. The 31-year-old will get a great matchup, facing an Ottawa offense that ranks second-to-last in goals per game this campaign (2.17). In eight career starts against Ottawa in his career, Bernier is 4-3-0 along with a stellar .931 save percentage in 2.26 GAA.