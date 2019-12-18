Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Bashed by Jackets
Bernier made 34 saves in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Columbus' final goal was scored into an empty net. The Wings did take a 3-2 lead early in the second period, but Bernier couldn't make it hold up as his brief two-game winning streak came to an end. The 31-year-old is 7-10-2 on the year with a 3.26 GAA and ,896 save percentage, but he should remain Detroit's No. 1 netminder until Jimmy Howard (groin) gets healthy.
