Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Battling Devils on Saturday
Bernier will be in net Saturday against New Jersey, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Bernier hasn't won since Nov. 12 but could get back on track Saturday, taking on a Devils squad that's lost two in a row and is averaging 2.43 goals a night, 29th in the league.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Yields four goals in loss•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Starting battle of cellar dwellers•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Falls in overtime•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Slated to start in L.A.•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Grabs third straight win•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Starting Tuesday, as expected•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.