Bernier (leg) has begun practicing, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
There's still no timeline for Bernier's return, but he's clearly making progress in his recovery. If he's able to get back to 100 percent, the 32-year-old vet could be a target for goaltender-needy teams at the NHL's upcoming trade deadline.
