Bernier will defend the road net from the Senators on Saturday, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

The Wings sent Jimmy Howard between the pipes for the much tougher matchup against the Leafs on Friday -- he skated off with a 3-2 overtime win -- so it'll be up to Bernier to handle a Senators team that's ranked eighth in the NHL in home scoring at 3.38 goals per game. Also, rising star Dylan Larkin will miss the game with an oblique injury, making it that much more difficult to justify streaming Bernier, who has only five wins to go along with a 3.52 GAA and .892 save percentage through 20 games this season.