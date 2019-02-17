Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Between pipes Sunday
Bernier will start Sunday's home game against the Flyers, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
The 30-year-old has seen only five starts since the new year, racking up a 1-3-1 record with a 2.60 GAA and .919 save percentage. Bernier will have to be in top form against a Flyers team who scored six goals against the Red Wings on Saturday. The 2006 first round pick draws nothing more than a spot start with Jimmy Howard holding a firm edge atop the depth chart.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Takes tough OT loss in relief•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Thumped by Hawks•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Patrolling crease Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: First shutout this season•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Between pipes in Ottawa•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Fades late against Canucks•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...