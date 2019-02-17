Bernier will start Sunday's home game against the Flyers, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

The 30-year-old has seen only five starts since the new year, racking up a 1-3-1 record with a 2.60 GAA and .919 save percentage. Bernier will have to be in top form against a Flyers team who scored six goals against the Red Wings on Saturday. The 2006 first round pick draws nothing more than a spot start with Jimmy Howard holding a firm edge atop the depth chart.