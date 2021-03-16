Bernier will defend the home net in Tuesday's game versus the Hurricanes, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Bernier was impressive in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Hurricanes, steering away 32 shots. He often isn't rewarded with enough offensive support to secure a win, but Bernier maintains a respectable .912 save percentage and 7-6-0 record through 15 appearances. The Hurricanes are on fire, though, as they've won eight straight games.
