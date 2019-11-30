Bernier will tend the home twine in Saturday's matchup against the Capitals, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Bernier was thrust into action Wednesday against Toronto despite an illness since Jimmy Howard suffered a lower-body injury during the contest. The former didn't seem bothered by his condition, as he steered away 37 of 40 shots. Bernier appears to be healthy again, and he'll look to break a three-game losing streak where he posted an .887 save percentage and 3.72 GAA. He'll be a risky fantasy starter against the high-flying Caps, who rank fourth in the league with 3.52 goals per game.