Bernier stopped 22 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

The 31-year-old kept the Wings in the game, but after Sam Reinhart jammed home the eventual winner inside the first minute of the third period, Detroit couldn't find an equalizer to get Bernier off the hook for his 15th regulation loss of the season. He hasn't allowed more than three goals in an outing since Dec. 17, but on the year Bernier still carries a mediocre 2.83 GAA and .910 save percentage.