Bernier made 29 saves in Sunday's 6-2 loss to Chicago.
It's hard to fault the 32-year-old netminder for the final result, as Detroit's defense left Bernier hanging out to dry most of the afternoon. After two wins in two starts to begin the season he's had his first stumble, sending his save percentage tumbling to .889.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Patrolling blue paint Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Victorious in overtime•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Patrolling crease Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Stymies Canes•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Rocked by Hurricanes•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Tasked with Tuesday's start•