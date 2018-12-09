Bernier made 16 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Islanders on Saturday night.

It was odd for Bernier to get the start in back-to-back games. But there have been rumors swirling about Jimmy Howard and a potential trade. Bernier doesn't have the skill to start, so beware any move by the Wings. He could prove to be an anchor for you if Howard heads out of town.

