Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Can't play Tuesday
Bernier is out for Tuesday's game against the Blackhawks with a lower body injury. He's also questionable for Wednesday's game with the Bruins.
Bernier is in his first season with the Wings, having played last season with the Avalanche. Incumbent Wings starter Jimmy Howard has had his struggles, so there could be a chance for Bernier to carve out a role for Detroit. For now, the 30-year-old is ensconced in the backup role.
