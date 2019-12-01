Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Capsized by Caps
Bernier stopped 29 of 32 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.
Washington's final two goals were both scored into an empty net. Bernier kept the game from getting out of hand during a second period in which the Wings got outshot 13-5, but the veteran netminder would probably also like at least one of the goals back. With Jimmy Howard (lower body) having no timetable yet for his return, Bernier is Detroit's No. 1 goalie by default for the moment, but his 3.30 GAA and .894 save percentage don't inspire much confidence.
