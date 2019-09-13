Bernier (upper body) is healthy for training camp, according to Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site.

Bernier was unavailable for the regular-season finale due to his upper-body injury, but given that the Red Wings were well out of the playoff picture, he's had plenty of time to rest. You won't see high ownership percentages with Bernier, as he's a clear backup netminder on a rebuilding team.

