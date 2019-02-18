Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Coach says he's okay
Bernier was taken out due to protocol Sunday and coach Jeff Blashill anticipates him being okay.
This news suggests the backup goalie is unlikely to miss any additional time with the upper-body issue that forced him to exit early Sunday against the Flyers. Detroit doesn't play again until Wednesday against Chicago, and Bernier is the backup to Jimmy Howard, anyway, so he should be good to go next time his services are required.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Will not return Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Between pipes Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Takes tough OT loss in relief•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Thumped by Hawks•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Patrolling crease Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: First shutout this season•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...