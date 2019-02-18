Bernier was taken out due to protocol Sunday and coach Jeff Blashill anticipates him being okay.

This news suggests the backup goalie is unlikely to miss any additional time with the upper-body issue that forced him to exit early Sunday against the Flyers. Detroit doesn't play again until Wednesday against Chicago, and Bernier is the backup to Jimmy Howard, anyway, so he should be good to go next time his services are required.

