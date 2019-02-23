Bernier turned aside 32 of 35 shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.

The veteran backup has seen action in four straight games due to Jimmy Howard's illness and struggles, but the Wings have lost all four of them with Bernier posting an 0-1-2 record, 2.61 GAA and .908 save percentage. Howard isn't expected to be sidelined for long, but if he's not recovered by Sunday, Bernier could get the nod again in an afternoon home tilt against the Sharks.