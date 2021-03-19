Bernier (leg) is considered day-to-day for now, but coach Jeff Blashill isn't sure if the veteran netminder's absence could stretch into a week or perhaps even multiple weeks, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Although Bernier's been labeled day-to-day for the time being, it sounds like he's currently undergoing further evaluation to determine the extent of his injury. For now, it's safe to assume he'll miss Saturday's game against Dallas at a minimum. With Bernier on the shelf, Thomas Greiss will take over as Detroit's No. 1 netminder.