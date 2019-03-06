Bernier allowed four goals on 34 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old was less than two minutes away from beating the team he played for last season, but instead, he yielded a slap shot from the point with 1:35 left in regulation and then the game-winner in overtime. Bernier has now lost six straight and owns an .890 save percentage in his last eight appearances. He doesn't play regularly, but the 30-year-old has one win since Christmas. Bernier is 6-15-5 with a 3.39 GAA and an .896 save percentage in 29 games this season.