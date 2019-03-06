Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Continues losing ways
Bernier allowed four goals on 34 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche on Tuesday.
The 30-year-old was less than two minutes away from beating the team he played for last season, but instead, he yielded a slap shot from the point with 1:35 left in regulation and then the game-winner in overtime. Bernier has now lost six straight and owns an .890 save percentage in his last eight appearances. He doesn't play regularly, but the 30-year-old has one win since Christmas. Bernier is 6-15-5 with a 3.39 GAA and an .896 save percentage in 29 games this season.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Facing former team Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Makes cameo appearance in loss•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Sunk by Sharks•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Named Sunday's starter•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Comes up short against Wild•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Draws start versus Wild•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...