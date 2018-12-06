Bernier led the Red Wings out to the ice for pregame warmups Thursday, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports. As a result, he'll draw the road start versus the Maple Leafs.

The Maple Leafs were stacked with elite offensive producers to begin with, but now Bernier has the added pressure of solving William Nylander, who finally ended his contract holdout Saturday in one of the most highly anticipated hockey events of the 2018-19 season. It's a terrible on-paper matchup for the Canadian backstop, but with Toronto being one of Bernier's former teams, he should at least welcome the challenge that lies ahead and do his best behind a Detroit blue line that has been thinned out by injuries.