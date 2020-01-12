Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Dealing with lower-body issue
Bernier was scratched for Sunday's contest against Buffalo with a lower-body injury, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
The injury wasn't announced until after the game began, so it's unclear exactly how severe Bernier's injury is. An update should be available before Tuesday's contest against the Rangers.
