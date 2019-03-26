Bernier stopped 39 of 41 shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

The Red Wings had a goal in each period to prop up Bernier, who bent with two goals against in the third period but did not break. Bernier improved to 8-18-5 with a 3.23 GAA and a .902 save percentage. Bernier and Jimmy Howard have seen an even split of the start for much of March, so Howard would be the best guess for Thursday's start in Buffalo in the first game of a back-to-back.