Bernier won't return to Friday's game versus the Devils due to an upper-body injury.

Bernier was sporting a 21-save shutout through two periods, but he was replaced by Jimmy Howard to start the third frame. The Red Wings had a 2-0 lead when Bernier left the game, so he'll walk away with a win if Howard can allows one goal or less. There are no remaining back-to-back games this season for the Red Wings.