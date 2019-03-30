Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Done for night
Bernier won't return to Friday's game versus the Devils due to an upper-body injury.
Bernier was sporting a 21-save shutout through two periods, but he was replaced by Jimmy Howard to start the third frame. The Red Wings had a 2-0 lead when Bernier left the game, so he'll walk away with a win if Howard can allows one goal or less. There are no remaining back-to-back games this season for the Red Wings.
