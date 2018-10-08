Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Done in by former employer
Bernier allowed three goals on 24 shots in Sunday's 4-2 road loss to the Kings.
Facing the team that made him the 11th overall pick in 2006, Bernier was consistently under pressure at the doorstep, and the Kings managed to beat him at sharp angles and in 5-on-5 situations. Detroit actually outshot the possession-happy club 38 to 25 in this one, but with six rookies on the active roster, don't be surprised if the Winged Wheel continues to struggle.
