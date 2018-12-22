Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Draws first half of back-to-back set
Bernier will field shots from the Panthers at home Saturday, Dave Hogg of NHL.com reports.
Bernier turned in one of his best starts of the season Thursday, as he stormed into PNC Arena and yielded just one goal on 39 shots en route to his fifth victory. It's always strange to see a career backup goalie draw consecutive starts, but then again, No. 1 goalie Jimmy Howard has been bothered by a minor back injury and the Wings will want to preserve him for Sunday's road game against the prolific puck-pushing Maple Leafs. The first order of business is for Bernier to try and fend off the Panthers, who currently sit in the basement of the Atlantic Division standings at 13-14-6.
