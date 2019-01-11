Bernier will be in net Friday on the road versus the Jets, Scott Billeck of The Winnipeg Sun reports.

Bernier has not played since losing his last start back on Dec. 29. He'll be in goal Friday when Detroit travels to Winnipeg to take on a Jets team that's posted a 15-6-2 record at home this season. Bernier, in away starts this season, holds a 4-6-2 record. The numbers don't exactly point to a favorable outcome for the 30-year-old.