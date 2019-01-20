Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Draws start in Vancouver
Bernier will patrol the crease against the Canucks on Sunday, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Bernier has made just one start in January, allowing three goals on 26 shots in a loss to Winnipeg on Jan. 11. It's been a brutal season for the 30-year-old who is posting career worsts in GAA (3.54) and save percentage (.892). His awful play has lead to a 5-11-2 record and has virtually no fantasy value at this point.
