Bernier will patrol the crease in Sunday's home tilt against Calgary.

Bernier will make his third straight start for Detroit and his 10th in the last 12 games. During this span, he's recorded a 2.63 GAA and .918 save percentage with a 3-6-0 record. The 31-year-old netminder has been one of the few bright spots on the Red Wings this season, but he's still tough to trust in most formats.