Bernier will defend the road goal in Thursday's game versus the Hurricanes.

Bernier is looking to bounce back after he got yanked for allowing four goals on 27 shots to the Blue Jackets on Tuesday. The 32-year-old netminder has been one of the few bright spots for the Red Wings this year, putting up a .913 save percentage and a 6-4-0 record through 12 appearances. Nevertheless, he should have his hands full Thursday, as the Canes rank sixth in the league with 3.27 goals per contest.