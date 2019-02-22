Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Draws start versus Wild
Bernier will start in goal Friday against the visiting Wild.
Traditional starter Jimmy Howard has been ruled out with an illness, so Bernier will be sent between the pipes for a home contest against a Wild team that has struggled quite a bit of late but still boasts a winning record (15-14-1) on the road. The Canadian puck plugger has been a disappointment for the Red Wings based on his 6-13-4 record, 3.31 GAA and .898 save percentage through 25 games.
