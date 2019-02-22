Bernier will start in goal Friday against the visiting Wild.

Traditional starter Jimmy Howard has been ruled out with an illness, so Bernier will be sent between the pipes for a home contest against a Wild team that has struggled quite a bit of late but still boasts a winning record (15-14-1) on the road. The Canadian puck plugger has been a disappointment for the Red Wings based on his 6-13-4 record, 3.31 GAA and .898 save percentage through 25 games.