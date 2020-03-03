Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Drops close result
Bernier gave up two goals on 27 shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Avalanche.
For his part, Bernier did a good job in goal, but a lack of support stuck him with the loss. He's tasted defeat in each of his last five starts (0-4-1), and now has a 13-21-3 record with a 2.92 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 43 appearances. Bernier isn't likely to rack up many wins, but his ratios are solid given the circumstances of this year's Red Wings team.
