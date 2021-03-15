Bernier stopped 30 of 32 shots Sunday in a 2-1 loss to Carolina.

The Hurricanes were unable to solve Bernier until less than five minutes remained in the second period, when Carolina's Dougie Hamilton scored on a 2-on-1 short-handed rush. Nino Niederreiter extended the lead to 2-0 early in the third, and the Red Wings were unable to muster any offensive support until it was too late. It was a solid performance by Bernier, who had entered the tilt having allowed four goals in each of his previous three starts. The 32-year-old is 7-6-0 on the year with a 2.96 GAA and a respectable .912 save percentage.