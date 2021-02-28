Bernier turned aside 33 shots in a 5-3 victory over the Blackhawks on Saturday.
Bernier has won three of his last four starts, logging a terrific .946 save percentage during that stretch. He's had to earn it, making 30-plus saves in all four of those outings. Bernier's stellar January has lifted his season save percentage to a respectable .918, which would be his best such mark since 2013-14.
