Bernier turned aside 33 shots in a 5-3 victory over the Blackhawks on Saturday.

Bernier has won three of his last four starts, logging a terrific .946 save percentage during that stretch. He's had to earn it, making 30-plus saves in all four of those outings. Bernier's stellar January has lifted his season save percentage to a respectable .918, which would be his best such mark since 2013-14.