Bernier allowed five goals on 42 shots in Saturday's 5-1 road loss to the Stars.

Bernier was a sieve in this one, but it didn't help matters that the Stars were on point with their stretch passes and the Wings were outmatched 15 to 23 in high-danger scoring chances. Detroit's primary backup only has five wins in 18 games, and one would think that he'd have to elevate his game in a major way before the Original Six club would seriously consider trading No. 1 netminder Jimmy Howard.